The Russian national ice hockey team experienced new emotions being in a “bubble” at the World Championship in Riga. On Tuesday, May 25, the doctor of the national team Yegor Kozlov told about this.

“The intense load does not pass without leaving a trace for the health of the athletes, but I believe that the medical staff managed to restore the children and prepare them for the main games of the championship. All the coaches wanted to see are healthy, ”he is quoted as saying TASS…

The physician added that athletes are regularly examined to prevent recurrence of injuries. At the same time, the doctors have all the necessary equipment and all the medicines to work with hockey players.

As Kozlov emphasized, a separate specialist monitors compliance with coronavirus safety rules, who fills out documents, conducts video meetings, informs about the timing of tests, and so on. However, against the backdrop of the pandemic, the general headquarters of the medical staff has been reduced.

“As for the bubble, we experienced completely new sensations for ourselves. Upon arrival in Latvia, we were tested and for 48 hours went to self-isolation in our room: no one had the right to go out, and food was left outside the door. At such moments, you begin to appreciate more simple human capabilities, ”the doctor emphasized.

However, according to him, athletes are still not allowed to go outside, and they are only allowed to move from the bus to the arena or within the fenced-in area in front of the hotel.

“If a team leaves the“ bubble ”and goes for medical purposes to a clinic located in the city, then upon return, both doctors and athletes are required to self-isolate again, take the test the next morning, and only after receiving a negative result they have the opportunity to leave the room “, – said Kozlov.

The medic concluded by saying that the team hopes to bring the country a victory in the championship.

The day before, the Russian national team suffered its first defeat at the World Cup from the Slovak national team after two victories over the Czech Republic and Great Britain. Thus, in Group A, the Russians are in third place. Slovakia is at the top of the standings, followed by the Swiss, who still have a match in reserve, writes Sport-Express.

The Ice Hockey World Championship will continue in Latvia until June 6. In the group of the Russian national team there are teams from Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain.