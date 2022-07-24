The condition of US President Joe Biden, who is ill with COVID-19, continues to improve, he tolerates treatment well. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by his attending physician, Kevin O’Connor.

He said that the American leader coughed significantly less, and body aches also decreased. Pulse, pressure and body temperature remain normal.

“The predominant symptom at the moment is a sore throat <...> The President continues to tolerate treatment well,” the statement reads. statement doctor.

A day earlier, O’Connor said Biden was suffering from a sore throat, cough and body aches, but his condition was improving. According to preliminary results of the study, most likely, the US president fell ill with a subspecies of “Omicron” strain BA.5. According to the doctor, this does not have a fundamental effect on the course of treatment.

On July 21, it became known that the American leader passed a positive test for COVID-19. According to O’Connor, his attending physician, the head of state’s treatment with Paxlovid is continuing as planned, and he will also periodically take the analgesic Tylenol and an albuterol inhaler as needed.