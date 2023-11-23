Painkillers have a negative effect on human kidney function. On Friday, November 24, urologist-andrologist at the Center for Reproductive Health “SM-Clinic” Artur Bogatyrev spoke about this in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru“

“Long-term use [обезболивающих] can cause acute renal failure and other dangerous kidney diseases,” he said.

In addition, the expert noted that consumption of table salt above the prescribed norm can not only lead to water retention in the body, but also to a decrease in organ functions.

Bogatyrev also emphasized that quality sleep seems to be a necessary habit for kidney health, since in its absence it can cause “high blood pressure and artery blockage,” which leads to serious diseases.

Earlier, on August 18, Artur Bogatyrev reported that possible kidney diseases may be indicated by swelling of the face and legs, pain in the lower back and back, and causeless loss of appetite. According to him, kidney disease can occur at any age, including in the fetus during pregnancy or immediately after birth. In this case, hereditary diseases can manifest themselves both from birth and at a later age, but acute kidney dysfunction most often occurs during the first two years of life.