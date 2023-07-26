The only difference between the two is the title “Pasha”. The writer is Naguib Mahfouz, while the doctor is Naguib Pasha Mahfouz.

The interesting thing is that Naguib Mahfouz, the writer, was named after Naguib Pasha Mahfouz, as the writer’s mother stumbled in his birth in 1911, so it was only from the father that he resorted to the well-known doctor at the time, so that the mother gave birth to Naguib Mahfouz, a compound name given by his father as a tribute to the doctor’s beauty.

The Naguib Pasha Mahfouz Museum is the most important and largest in the world in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, and it is located in the old Qasr Al-Aini Hospital in central Cairo.

The museum commemorates the doctor born in 1882, who graduated from the Kasr al-Aini School of Medicine as an anesthesiologist, and during his work in Suez and Alexandria hospitals and his participation in obstetric operations, he observed the birth of fetuses with deformities that lead to their death, in addition to the injury of some women with tumors in the uterus that threaten their lives.

In the absence of cesarean deliveries at the time and the absence of advanced diagnostic methods, Naguib Pasha Mahfouz decided to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology.

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Faculty of Medicine, Kasr Al-Aini, Mustafa Al-Sadiq, told Sky News Arabia the story of the Naguib Pasha Mahfouz Museum, saying:

During his work, he liked to collect samples of deformed fetuses, as well as tumors that afflict women, and mummify them, and benefit from them in explaining to medical students to help in the correct diagnosis, especially after the opening of the women’s department in the college.

By 1928, Dr. Naguib Pasha Mahfouz had collected approximately 1350 of the rarest specimens in gynecology and obstetrics that he obtained from his operations, and in the same year the museum that houses them, which was later named after him in 1932, presented a gift to the Faculty of Medicine of Kasr Al-Aini.

The Naguib Mahfouz Museum of Obstetrics and Gynecology still exists in the college, as the most important and largest museum in this field in the world, as similar museums in England, the Netherlands and France do not contain this amount of samples, nor do they focus on the specialization of women and obstetrics only.

In 2017, the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Muhammad Mumtaz, contacted the family of Naguib Pasha Mahfouz and offered to renovate the museum. His grandson, Dr. Naguib Abadir, was willing to finance the modernization, and he persuaded family members to donate as well, so that the museum would be updated and add to the educational process, which was already done.

According to Al-Sadiq, the museum consolidated and modernized the name of the Naguib Pasha family, preserved in Qasr Al-Aini for decades to come, and it will greatly benefit the educational process, and this was documented within the museum and on its official website on the Internet.

The museum was reopened after its renovation in 2018, and it includes the medical tools that Naguib Pasha Mahfouz used in operations, as well as deformed fetuses preserved in a special solution, and special glassware that he imported from France.

The museum contains the chair used by Naguib Pasha Mahfouz in childbirth operations, and a library containing his books and explanations of childbirth operations and old medical books, as well as notes on methods of embalming fetuses and tumor samples.