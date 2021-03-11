Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A broad smile; blue eyes that look without seeing, towards infinity, navigating the memories of other times more turbulent than the current ones; a shirt stamped with the face of former President Nelson Mandela, his accomplice in the fight that has taken him almost his entire life. This is Eric Goemaere (Brussels, 1954) who one sunny morning in the southern winter finds himself working in the offices of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Cape Town. The rest of the staff telecommute from home, but he continues to go to his post, true to custom. “Do you know a South African advantage? The older you are and the more insane you seem, the more they respect you. It is a good country to grow old ”, he jokes. And laugh; in fact, he constantly laughs during this interview, in which he shows that he’s not crazy at all. This doctor and HIV expert, current medical coordinator of MSF in the country, has lived through very critical, painful and tricky situations throughout his 38 years of service in the organization. Now, from a calmer position, he reviews that path.

Goemaere has been a front-line witness to the heroic struggle of South African society to obtain medicines to treat HIV, the essential antiretrovirals, at a time when the Government did not provide them and they could only be obtained through private Health a cost of about ten thousand euros for a treatment of one year.

He says he arrived in South Africa almost by chance. He had started in medicine in Chad, worked in Brussels and then in Mozambique after its civil war. When he was informed that his next destination would be South Africa, he was not enthusiastic about the idea. “We had to leave for Europe from Johannesburg; It was apartheid times and you know … In the waiting room there was a sign that read: ‘For whites only’. Every time I passed by, I refused to sit down, I told them: ‘I don’t play this game’ … So I didn’t like South Africa, ”he acknowledges. “Now I can say that it was a mistake because South Africans are fighters and they have done a fantastic job of reducing the price of medicines.”

It was the year 2000 when this doctor was assigned to Khayelitsa, the poorest and largest suburb in Africa, in Cape Town, to launch a pioneering program of care for HIV patients, the first in the whole country. “It was the last suburb of all … Khayelitsa is where people don’t want to go.” In those days, the virus posed an atrocious threat: there was hardly any information on the forms of contagion and its treatment, there were no medicines and, therefore, the infection and mortality rate were very high: only in 2000, in South Africa 150,000 people died of AIDS and 3.2 million people carried the virus, according to UNAIDS.

And the figure would still continue to rise in the following years. “I remember traffic caravans in the cemetery to bury people … One person was buried every 15 minutes, the family only had that quarter of an hour and very long queues formed,” Goemaere comments with his blue gaze lost in that turbulent beginning of the XXI century.

As if that were not enough, he also had to deal with the stigma towards those infected: “It took me three months to convince the nurses to start attending one of the clinics; I didn’t understand their rejection because people were dying, but they refused to treat them. They told me: ‘Eric, don’t bring these people here because we’re all going to get infected,’ and I replied that if they were there they had to be tested, it was better to know. 50% of women in the 35-45 age group were HIV-positive in Khayelitsa, it was more dangerous to have them sitting next to them without knowing their status ”.

In the midst of such a situation, with patients literally dying in waiting rooms, Goemaere had to manage to treat them and supply them with antiretrovirals (ARVs). Those that MSF distributed at that time cost $ 70 (about 65 euros) per person per year, a much lower figure and more affordable than what could be found in the rest of the country. “And it is a better treatment; the other was very old and only available to the rich, so no one in Khayelitsa was involved, so when we arrived, they came in droves. “

But the South African government at the time did not like this idea of ​​offering an ARV because they thought they would not be able to afford it. In fact, the then Health Minister claimed that HIV could be treated with garlic and beetroot and his ministry sent three expulsion orders to the organization, something that now, seen in perspective, he seems to come to understand in a way. “We were some guys who came from Europe saying what they had to do, when in addition the color of the skin was a very sensitive issue,” he recalls. In fact, if they were able to open in Khayelitsa it was because an agreement was reached with the Government of the Western Cape province, more comprehensive than the national one.

“What thought was helping you not to give up?”

“Today I would call it the Lazarus effect. When I had a consultation, suddenly I heard that in the waiting room everyone was crying and I thought: ‘Wow, another death’. It was something that happened practically every day. People brought their relatives on their backs because they couldn’t even walk anymore. And then after a few weeks of treatment, just seeing them walking again … That kept me afloat. In the end, it is that I studied medicine to try to keep people alive.

Another major obstacle in the fight for drugs at a fair price was the opposition of the pharmaceutical companies that own the ARV patents. “When we faced the industry we were a little scared because they had already said that they were not going to allow generics to be made,” he recalls. Faced with a situation with no apparent way out, Goemaere sought advice from a United States lawyer. And he fulfilled his recommendation: “I wrote to the head of the pharmaceutical companies in Africa saying: ‘Listen, I’m a doctor, I see a lot of people die and my obligation is to try to make them survive, so I intend to use imported generics from Brazil. If this seems like a problem to you, please let me know. ‘ There is no more stupid letter, it had no legal value, but we did it because if they did not respond in three weeks, they would need to attack us in court, and taking MSF to trial is not good for your reputation. We thought that they would not dare to do something like that and that maybe we could win the battle. ” However, he received a reply after three days. And this war to limit the granting of patents to make drugs for HIV and other diseases cheaper would continue to this day.

One t-shirt changed everything

When relations could not be more strained with the Government and with the pharmaceutical companies, someone arrived who marked a before and after: “This guy saved me, do you recognize him?”, Asks the doctor as he picks up a framed photo from the wall of his office. It is an image that has been around the world: Nelson Mandela wearing a T-shirt that reads “I am HIV positive”. He was invited by the Medication Access Campaign (TAC), a citizen organization that has gone down in history for its fierce struggle to achieve antiretrovirals (ARVs) at affordable prices. At that time, in fact only they and MSF fought for this cause in the country, so both organizations worked side by side from the beginning.

Goemaere opens his laptop and searches for other images. Click on one in which he is seen in the company of the leader anti-apartheid. In front of him, a young boy is offering him the famous garment. The then former president of the Government wears one of his famous patterned shirts. “In South Africa we have a tradition: when you have a request for a politician you offer him something, and if he takes it in his hands, he agrees to take it into account or discuss it with you; it is very symbolic. All we wanted was that [Mandela] accept the shirt, “he illustrates.

The photo, taken in the parking lot of one of the NGO’s clinics, shows an expectant crowd. “More than 400 people,” he asserts. The boy, who was one of the first HIV-positive treated in Khayelitsa, had to give him the garment and ask him to accept it and protect them. “And look what happened ―Goemaere goes to the next image―― It was absolutely fantastic! I couldn’t believe my eyes. He took the shirt and not only accepted it but, in front of everyone, he put it on! ”He exclaims. “And we had the photo. I always use this example to tell how unique this man was ”.

The doctor assures that Khayelitsa was and is a dangerous place, that you can easily suffer threats, that for one hundred rand (five euros) “they put a bullet in your skull” and that when his activism and his fight for generic drugs began to making so much noise all over the country, they started to get more nervous and scared. But that Mandela also changed everything. “Nobody touched us in Khayelitsa anymore,” he says. And then word spread that the people who had been treated were doing very well.

The problems do not end

Now that 20 years have passed and ARVs have become freely distributed around the world, it might seem like this veteran’s worries are over. Nothing is further from reality. The world has failed to achieve the goal set by the United Nations for 2020, known as 90-90-90. That is, 90% of the HIV-positive population know their status, 90% of them are following antiretroviral treatment and 90% do not have a detectable viral load. There are still 38 million HIV-positive people in the world, of which 1.7 million were diagnosed for the first time in 2019, according to UNAIDS data. This same year there were 690,000 deaths from AIDS-related diseases.

This happens mainly for two reasons. One, that treatments are neglected: “As soon as someone is better thanks to the pills, they have other priorities,” assumes the doctor. Two: that HIV seems to have gone out of style and no longer mobilizes politically and, therefore, does not attract funding to fight the epidemic. “In Europe it is a problem, yes, but not a serious issue,” he says. Of course, the solution is to develop a vaccine, something that is still in process. “It was already talked about 20 years ago and we still do it. I hope for her, yes, but I’m not going to see her in life ”.

At 65, Goemaere does not think about retirement. He is no longer in the health centers of Khayelitsa, but neither does he live locked up in an office. At the end of this interview, he comments that he has just returned from Bangui, in the Central African Republic, where he has spent two weeks advising the Government on HIV prevention and diagnosis in the country. Reconciled with that South Africa of the apartheid which he hated at first, is now determined to stay. “My partner and I have requested nationality and we are definitely going to spend the rest of our lives here,” he confirms. But without stopping traveling to other countries to support other projects, although as a doctor. “It’s good to be, you can do rounds, advise people… To be honest, what I do is very satisfying and as long as I don’t go completely crazy, I prefer to keep working. MSF doesn’t pay much, but they don’t fire you; we all know each other and they haven’t fired me yet … Or have they told you something about it? ”.

