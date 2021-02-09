The Russian doctor named the main diseases that can be caught in Africa, and named ways to protect yourself when traveling to the region. The conclusions of the Doctor of Medical Sciences, Head of the Department of Parasitology of Parasitic and Tropical Diseases Valeria Zavoykina are published by the Federal News Agency.

The expert recalled that in African countries there are a large number of different diseases, and before traveling to almost any of the countries, it is necessary to be vaccinated against yellow fever. According to him, this is one of the most dangerous quarantine viral infections with a high mortality rate, and the vaccine against it is “the most harmless.”

Related materials

In addition, the specialist emphasized that there is a risk of contracting malaria, but there are no vaccinations against this disease, and therefore the doctor advised to follow preventive measures. Among other hazards, he singled out sleeping sickness, beach sand fleas and worm larvae that can invade damaged skin from the sand.

In conclusion, the doctor noted that tourists who are going to Africa or Latin America can always turn to experts so that they can choose the right medicines before the trip. At the same time, Zavoikin specified that Morocco is one of the safest countries in Africa.

In February, experts have already warned Russians about the dangers of travel to hot tropical countries. According to them, there are more insects in such areas than in Russia. Some of them are carriers of diseases, but it is not always possible to determine this even after a bite, which is painless and imperceptible. At the same time, in Russia there may be no cures for rare diseases common in hot countries.