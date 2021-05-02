Immunologist Vladimir Bolibok named ways to protect yourself from coronavirus infection during the May holidays. Reported by RT.

The specialist recalled that, first of all, it is necessary to get vaccinated, and those who have not yet done so cannot relax, despite the days off. The most dangerous place for people without immunity is public transport: buses, metro, trolleybuses, it is necessary to wear a mask there to protect the respiratory tract.

“As for the joint pastime, cultural events – if possible, you need to participate in this as little as possible, it is better to hold such events in nature, in the air, because the concentration of aerosol is very low and the probability of infection is very small,” Bolibok recommended.

The doctor also advised not to visit cafes and restaurants, since the worst in terms of COVID-19 infections are enclosed spaces where food is taken. They take off their masks, sneeze, cough, talk. If you have to fly by plane, you should take several disposable protective equipment with you and change them during the flight, the immunologist warned. He recalled that the most dangerous is the line to board the plane, since social distance is not observed there.

Bolibok concluded that the May holidays are best spent outside the city, reducing the number of contacts.

Earlier, Bolibok named important symptoms indicating reduced immunity. According to him, the return of the same disease with a short frequency is an alarming sign. The immunologist added that the appearance of any chronic disease can also indicate problems with the immune system. As an example, the doctor cited herpes and thrush.