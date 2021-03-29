Eating and drinking properly will help get rid of bags under the eyes. This was told by a nutritionist from India Puja Mahija.

The specialist urged not to be afraid of swelling around the eyes in the morning and first wash with cold water. If after that the bags are not gone, then you should adhere to several rules.

So, a nutritionist recommends including vegetables and fruits in the diet and drinking at least two liters of water per day so that the body stops accumulating water. At the same time, Mahija noted that one should not drink a lot of coffee, energy drinks and alcohol, as they remove fluid from the body.

“Add parsley to your diet because it helps remove toxins from the body. It can be put in soups and salads “, – the expert quotes The Indian Express.

Pooja Mahija added that if bags under the eyes do not disappear for a long time or begin to hurt, then you should consult a doctor, as this may be a sign of a serious illness.

Earlier, on March 28, therapist and cardiologist Lydia Ionova said that every day for the proper functioning of all body systems, you need to take at least 10 thousand steps, it is advisable to take at least 70 thousand steps during the week. The doctor added that active walking will make people feel more invigorated after winter.

On March 15, therapist, cardiologist, nutritionist and medical blogger Philip Kuzmenko spoke about the main reasons for feeling unwell in the spring-autumn period.