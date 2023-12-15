Cosmetologist Anastasia Savina named ways for Russian women to protect their skin in winter with the help of clothes. The relevant material is published by the publication “Gazeta.RU”.

The doctor explained that during the cold season, the skin is especially susceptible to aggressive environmental influences. For this reason, the specialist urged to pay attention to open areas of the body. According to her, in severe frosts it is better not to wear earrings that prevent the hat from completely covering the ears.

“You should also pay attention to clothing – it is recommended to use high collars and scarves that can cover the lower part of the face and close the nose, especially in extremely low temperatures outside,” Savina emphasized.

Related materials:

In addition, the expert clarified that in clothing it is necessary to give preference to dense cotton materials to avoid irritation. At the same time, the cosmetologist added, you can wear woolen and other warm wardrobe items over natural fabrics.

In addition, Savina recalled the importance of proper home skin care. “In winter, it is highly not recommended to use aggressive cleansers, such as harsh scrubs, products with sulfates, and alcohol lotions,” she concluded.

Earlier in December, the famous Russian stylist Aleko Nadiryan named the main trend of winter. According to the specialist, piercing has become relevant this season.