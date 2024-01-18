Head of the Department of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital (RDCH), a branch of the Russian National Research Medical University named after. N.I. Pirogov of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Alexander Sautenko on January 19 told Izvestia what signs indicate hypothermia in a child, how to avoid it and how to properly warm up on frosty days.

“In some cases, the child does not complain of hypothermia and does not show any signs. But this does not mean that everything is in order: you should regularly check the baby’s condition outside. Too bright a blush or icy hands – all this is a clear sign that you should end your walk,” Sautenko warned.

At the same time, he noted that sometimes even the warmest clothes do not fully protect a child from cold air. Therefore, if children say that they are cold, you should not neglect these complaints and perceive them as the whims of “homebodies” – perhaps you should return to a warm room to warm up.

According to the specialist, to prevent a child from getting hypothermia, you need to follow certain rules.

“So, it is important to pay attention to clothing. It should be free so as not to interfere with normal blood circulation. It is better to give preference to multi-layered things: a layer of air between different layers will become an excellent heat insulator. As for outerwear, you should choose waterproof items. Of course, when it comes to low temperatures, you need to put a hat, scarf and gloves or mittens on your child,” Sautenko advised.

The doctor noticed that the requirements also apply to shoes. Lack of insoles and tight shoes can cause frostbite. When it's cold, it's better to wear wool socks, as they keep your feet dry by absorbing moisture.

“Hypothermia manifests itself in children in different ways. The first symptoms may be tingling of the extremities, weakness, loss of coordination, chills, drowsiness, pale skin and lips. In more serious situations, along with pallor of the skin, a slowing of the pulse and breathing is noted. In these cases, you need to quickly stop walking, move to a warm room and start warming the child,” the specialist said.

However, he noted that in case of hypothermia, you should not warm the child quickly and use something very hot, because this can cause additional damage to the skin and tissues. Everything must be done gradually, with internal warming playing a more important role: it is worth offering the child hot drinks and food. To speed up the process, you can wrap your baby up.

Speaking about in what cases you should seek help from a doctor, he noted that the general condition of the child plays a big role in this matter.

“If there are no somatic changes, for example, a severe headache, then most likely you can cope on your own. As for local manifestations, when an arm or leg remains cold for a long time or, conversely, very hot, severe pain and swelling appear, it is better to consult a doctor. It is also important to pay attention to the color of the skin: significant severe redness or persistence of a white skin color for several hours – in these cases it is recommended to consult a medical specialist,” he concluded.

On December 16, SM-Clinic pediatrician for children Olga Tatarkina, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that the most dangerous gift for a child is a construction set made of small magnetic balls, since if they are swallowed, there is a serious risk to health and even his life.