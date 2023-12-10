Orthopedic traumatologist Mikhail Ignatov named the signals for stopping training. His words lead “Gazeta.Ru”.

The doctor said that you need to stop doing exercises if you experience discomfort, pain during exercise, discomfort in the heart area, blurred vision and sleep disturbances. In his opinion, many diseases impose restrictions that are important to consider when drawing up a training program.

Ignatov noted that failure to take precautions during training can accelerate the development of the disease. This applies to hypertension, hernias, protrusions, and diabetes. He added that it is recommended to get tested before purchasing a gym membership.

On December 10, fitness expert Natalya Gorbunova explained when strength training is contraindicated. Gorbunova stated that this type of activity is not suitable for those who have cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, gastrointestinal diseases, pathologies of the musculoskeletal system, arthrosis, arthritis and cancer.