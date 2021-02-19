From 20 to 70 percent of Russians have immunity to coronavirus, said infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov. His words convey RIA News… He added that this percentage depends on the region.

“This is not enough to control the epidemiological process,” he said.

Timakov also added that the virus is changing towards easier transmission, so people who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill will be at greater risk.

Earlier, Timakov said that new strains of COVID-19 may appear in Russia before the beginning of summer, in about two months. In this regard, he considers it premature to abolish the mask regime in Russian cities.