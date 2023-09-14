Doctor Ivanov called 18-20 degrees the optimal temperature for sleeping in the bedroom

The optimal temperature in the bedroom for good sleep is considered to be 18-20 degrees, said dermatovenerologist Roman Ivanov. This is what he’s talking about told in a conversation with Gazeta.RU.

According to Ivanov, it is believed that the temperature in the house should be 20-22 degrees, but in practice it is better to maintain a lower temperature in some rooms. For example, in the living room and children’s room, for good health it should really be about 22 degrees, while in the bedroom it should not be higher than 18-20 degrees, since coolness makes it easier to fall asleep and improves the quality of sleep.

Ivanov called the optimal temperature for the kitchen 17-18 degrees. “This is due to the fact that during cooking a fairly large amount of heat is generated, which can greatly heat the room,” he noted.

At the same time, according to Ivanov, the bathroom should be warmer – from 24 to 26 degrees. At lower temperatures, due to increased humidity, a person will freeze and feel uncomfortable.

