The Russians were given medicines that should be purchased if the first symptoms of omicron are detected. The necessary drugs in the home first aid kit were named by the Honored Doctor of Russia Mikhail Kagan in an interview KP.RU.

The specialist recommended that his compatriots start taking antipyretics when the temperature rises to 38 degrees or more. “The safest of them are drugs based on paracetamol and ibuprofen. With aspirin as an antipyretic, you need to be careful. In particular, it is generally contraindicated for children for such a purpose, ”he said.

Related materials:

Among the drugs for severe nasal congestion, the expert advised the use of vasoconstrictor sprays, drops and rinse solutions. “To reduce swelling of the mucous membranes (feeling as if the nose is “tightly clogged”), you need to ask the pharmacy for hypertonic solutions, and to flush out mucus and inflammation products, isotonic solutions,” Kagan explained. To eliminate the pain in the throat, the doctor suggested purchasing gargles, for example, furatsilin.

In addition, the specialist noted the importance of taking vitamin D in the winter. “It’s important to understand that vitamin D doesn’t work quickly. It must be taken in advance, for a long time. Almost all of us need to drink it in the winter, because we live in conditions of low insolation, he explained. “If you do not take it, then immune responses may decrease, protection against any diseases is weakened.”

Earlier, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexander Sergeyev, said that the mutations that gave rise to the omicron strain of coronavirus could have occurred as a result of testing drugs for other strains. The expert also noted that this version is a more “meaningful” explanation of the artificial nature of the omicron.