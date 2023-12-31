Narcologist Shurov advised to dance and walk more to avoid a hangover

Narcologist and psychiatrist Vasily Shurov told Russians the most effective ways to avoid a hangover and the accompanying headaches after New Year's Eve. His words transmits NEWS.ru publication.

According to the doctor, to avoid headaches and poor health the morning after the holiday, you should engage in physical activity, for example, dancing more or walking outside. Such a burdensome load, he explained, will allow you to avoid straining your stomach.

Related materials:

Another recommendation from Shurov is to take breaks between approaches to the New Year’s table and carefully control the amount of alcoholic drinks you drink. The narcologist indicated that the liver of a relatively healthy person can process 10 milliliters of alcohol per hour, which corresponds to 50 milliliters of vodka or a slightly larger amount of low-alcohol drinks. If a hangover could not be avoided, to combat it, Shurov advised taking headache medicine and drinking as much water as possible.

Earlier, narcologist Daria Ermolaeva said that, depending on individual factors, a person can sober up in a period of from several hours to several days. At the same time, during the period of sobering up, dehydration occurs, a change in the acid-base balance of the blood, and there is also a deficiency of vitamins and microelements.