The most dangerous place in terms of the likelihood of contracting coronavirus in Moscow is transport, said infectious disease doctor, Professor Nikolai Malyshev. His words convey RIA News… The risk of infection increases due to the large crowding of people.

He explained that crowds of people gather not only in subway cars, but also on platforms, as well as inside buses.

Earlier, immunologist Vladimir Bolibok said that there are several ways to avoid coronavirus infection in a fitness club. For example, wearing a cotton mask. According to him, with rapid breathing during sports, more aerosol is released than with calm breathing. Also, a visitor to the fitness club needs to make sure that the premises are regularly cleaned with disinfectants.