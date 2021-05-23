The most alarming symptom of COVID-19 is shortness of breath. This was stated by the doctor-immunologist-allergist Vladimir Bolibok.

The specialist explained that for a healthy adult, the breathing rate is 16 to 20 breaths per minute. Rapid breathing may indicate the development of respiratory failure.

At the same time, Bolibok emphasized that it is necessary to count the respiratory rate at rest.

“If a person without a fever has a rapid heart rate and shortness of breath, then this suggests that you need to sound the alarm, call a doctor, do CT [компьютерную томографию] lungs, “- said the doctor in an interview with “Lentoy.ru”…

Previously, scientists have listed the signs that may indicate asymptomatic COVID-19. According to American experts, this may be indicated by shortness of breath, pain in joints and muscles, as well as breathing problems that persist for two to three months after recovery.

In addition, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may experience fibrosis – scarring of the lung tissue, which is a consequence of breathing problems.

British scientists believe that coronavirus vaccination can alleviate the symptoms of long-term COVID-19.

