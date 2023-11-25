In a conversation with Moslenta, the main symptoms of iodine deficiency were named by Invitro-Ural cardiologist Anna Chugunnikova. One of the main indicators of iodine deficiency in the body is the occurrence of goiter – an enlargement of the thyroid gland.

“In most cases, in conditions of mild and moderate iodine deficiency, the pathology forms unnoticed, the goiter is small in size. In conditions of severe iodine deficiency, a goiter can reach enormous sizes and be accompanied by difficulty swallowing and breathing, discomfort in the neck, and hoarseness,” said the specialist.

Long-term iodine deficiency leads to the development of pathologies caused by impaired production of thyroid hormones: decreased functions of the nervous system: constant feeling of fatigue, drowsiness, decreased memory, performance, attention.

Iodine deficiency also leads to disruption of the metabolism of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, disruption of the functioning of the cardiovascular system (increased or slowed heartbeat, interruptions in heart function, fluctuations in blood pressure, shortness of breath), reproductive dysfunction, including menstrual irregularities, and infertility.

It is especially important to monitor iodine levels for pregnant women, as it affects not only her health, but also the development of the unborn child, the doctor explained.

