On January 11, Alexander Umnov, a teacher at the Department of Fundamental Medical Disciplines of the Medical Faculty of the State University of Education, told Izvestia about the dangers of drinking coffee with alcohol.

“During the winter season, it is popular to drink coffee with alcohol (coffee with rum, whiskey, brandy, coffee with cream liqueurs, and so on). The list is quite long,” he noted.

According to the doctor, the main danger of mixing such drinks is that a person’s heart rate changes.

“Collectively, the risk of developing atrial fibrillation, blockades, and extrasystoles increases. The risk of developing cardiovascular failure increases. Also, the combined effect of caffeine and ethanol leads to powerful vasospasm, which increases the risk of cardiovascular complications such as myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke by an order of magnitude. In addition, vasoconstriction leads to hypertension. Due to spasm, blood supply throughout the body deteriorates: in particular, due to spasm of the arterioles and capillaries of the kidneys, the risk of developing renal failure increases,” he explained.

At the same time, alcohol depresses the central nervous system, and caffeine, on the contrary, stimulates it, which increases the risk of developing psychoses and neuroses, Umnov pointed out.

“Sleep gets worse, orientation in space is disrupted. In addition, the risk of developing a hangover increases when drinking such a cocktail. Such a combo increases the risk of stomach ulcers,” the specialist concluded.

