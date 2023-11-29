The main causes of hair loss are genetic predisposition and hormonal influence. Stress, infections, medications or poor diet may also be factors. Elvira Dorosh, a cosmetologist and trichologist at SM-Cosmetology, reported this on November 29.

“On average, about 90% of all cases are due to genetic predisposition and hormonal influences. Excessive amounts of androgens negatively affect hair follicles; thinning is more often observed in the frontal and parietal zones,” the specialist said in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

At the same time, Dorosh emphasized that everyone experiences hair loss. This is a natural process as long as visible baldness does not occur, she noted.

According to the doctor, hair loss is also affected by stress. Dorosh explained that it leads to spasm of small vessels, as a result of which the blood supply is disrupted, the follicles experience a lack of nutrition and oxygen. As a result, hair growth slows down, the specialist pointed out.

Dorosh clarified that another reason is poor nutrition and deficiency of vitamins and minerals. She noted that a similar effect is caused by severe acute or chronic infections, various injuries to the scalp, such as burns or cuts, as well as taking certain medications and environmental factors.

