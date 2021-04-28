Nutritionist Olga Shmeleva named the least harmful alcohol, saying that the best option is wine. Writes about this NSN.

According to her, red and white dry wines are considered the lowest-calorie alcohol. They can also contribute to an increase in life expectancy. “The best options are dry red and dry white wines. However, the former is even better, as it also contains antioxidants, ”said the expert.

The nutritionist also said that there is no medical confirmation of this statement, however, among the residents of France and Italy, who regularly drink just such wines, doctors observe an improved quality of cholesterol metabolism. In addition, they have a higher level of life expectancy.

Shmeleva explained that such alcohol is low in calories. So, one glass with a volume of 150 milliliters contains only 100 kilocalories.

