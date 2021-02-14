The correct posture when watching TV or video on a computer will help avoid health problems, primarily neck and spine pain. This was told by the neurologist Igor Orlov in an interview with radio Sputnik

According to the expert, it is optimal to watch TV while sitting in a chair with a headrest so that the neck does not get tired, but in no case lying down or in any other positions.

“If you look lying down, then your cervical spine is bent, the pelvis is lifted accordingly and the neck is overloaded. Then problems with the spine in the neck area may arise, ”the doctor said.

He added that you can watch any video for no more than two hours without a break. After that, you need to get up, walk and stretch your muscles so that they do not go numb. Orlov stressed that this rule is also relevant for any sedentary work, if you do not follow it, you can get health problems.

“Blood circulation in the pelvic area is impaired, and this leads to consequences. In women, these are gynecological diseases, and in men, these are diseases of the genitourinary sphere, ”the doctor explained.

Orlov noted that the distance to the screen is also of great importance. To avoid overstraining the eyes, it should be at least one and a half to two meters.

Earlier, ophthalmologist Igor Aznauryan talked about how prolonged stress affects the eyes.