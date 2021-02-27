Certain illnesses, stress and overeating can cause nightmares. About this on the air of the TV channel “Moscow 24“Said the general practitioner, assistant of the department of polyclinic therapy of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Viktor Lunev.

The most common reason, the specialist noted, is eating before bed.

“The digestive system is supposed to rest during sleep, and we make it work and digest food. This stimulates the impulses entering the cerebral cortex, which generally increases its activity. This can provoke nightmares, ”he explained.

According to the doctor, it is better not to eat 3-4 hours before bedtime, especially heavy food.

In addition, snoring, antidepressants and antihypertensive medications can lead to nightmares. The expert emphasized that stress most of all affects the occurrence of nightmares.

Lunev added that terrible dreams can be the result of some diseases.

“Stomach ulcers can trigger nightmares. After all, this is inflammation, damage to the gastric mucosa, respectively, a certain pain syndrome. All this leads to increased stress, a feeling of discomfort, a feeling of pain, which can be exacerbated at night, ”said the specialist.

He also mentioned restless legs syndrome associated with pain in the lower extremities, which can also interfere with night rest. In this case, Lunev advised to consult a neurologist.

On December 4, 2020, Professor, MD Roman Buzunov explained that regular exercise and stress reduction will help get rid of nightmares.