The attending physician of the singer Yulia Nachalova, Vasily Shurov, named the cause of the artist’s death in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets.

According to him, the artist refused to the last operation on the leg, affected by gangrene, which eventually led to her death. He noted that the singer was used to enduring pain because of gout. “As a result, I endured gangrene to the stage of“ absorption ”into the blood, that’s all. Just an idiotic chain of accidents. Julia, while she was conscious, did not consent to the amputation of the foot. And when the specialists nevertheless performed the operation, Yulia was already unconscious by that time – it was too late. Sepsis has begun, ”the specialist said.

Shurov added that it all started with a wound on a toe. He noted that it was necessary to remove the area of ​​necrosis. But he could not convince Nachalova that delay is deadly. “It was a girl who only wanted to walk in heels,” he said.

Yulia Nachalova died of blood poisoning and heart failure on March 16, 2019. The singer was 38 years old.

Nachalova gained fame in the 1990s, her discography includes eight albums, the last disc was released in 2013.