Endocrinologist Pavlova said that walking and yoga improve mood

Endocrinologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Zuhra Pavlova named the best exercises to improve mood. Her words lead “Doctor Peter”.

The doctor said that light exercises such as walking and yoga have a similar effect. She emphasized that according to research, a little exercise or a walk improves a person's self-control, increases multitasking and has a positive effect on working memory.

In particular, Nordic walking, brisk walking, or going up and down stairs can be helpful. In addition, it is recommended to engage in interval walking, in which a person moves from a fast to a slow pace. Another type of activity can be walking with weights, for example, with a backpack with a load.

In October, exercise therapy instructor at the rehabilitation and recovery department of the Mariinsky Hospital, Ilya Tarasov, named simple exercises to lift one’s mood. He advised doing different types of bends, as well as lunges.