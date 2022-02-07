Martin Halle, Medical Director of the Center for Prevention and Sports Medicine at the Technical University of Munich, named smoking, sugar, cholesterol and high blood pressure as the four vascular destroyers. Writes about it Focus.

He listed the factors that adversely affect the health of blood vessels.

The first on the list the doctor called smoking. He noted that nicotine leads to vasoconstriction, which prevents the blood supply to certain parts of the body. “Smoking attacks the inner layer of blood vessels. The cells of this lining layer die off. Holes and scars appear,” Halle explained.

The doctor called the increased level of sugar in the blood the second factor. According to the expert, this leads to damage to the inner wall of blood vessels, similar to the effects of nicotine. Halle also included cholesterol in the list, which is deposited under the vascular cells and eventually hardens in the arteries. The last factor is high blood pressure, as it can cause blood vessels to burst.

The combination of several factors, according to the expert, significantly increases the risks to health. Halle advised to exercise, control body weight and eat healthy.

In January, gastroenterologist Sergey Vyalov explained that sandwiches with cheese and butter had a negative impact on the work of the heart and pancreas. According to him, the composition of the mentioned ingredients contains a lot of cholesterol and triglycerides, which accelerate the development of atherosclerosis of the blood vessels of the whole body.