Doctor Kashuh: older people need to include rosehip infusion and pumpkin in their diet

Elderly people need to include pumpkin and rosehip decoction in their diet. Gastroenterologist Ekaterina Kashukh named products useful for people over 60 years old, reports RT.

According to the doctor, one glass of rosehip decoction is enough to provide a daily dose of vitamin C. 100 grams of the berry contains 426 milligrams of ascorbic acid, while an adult needs to consume 100 milligrams of the vitamin per day. The substance has a powerful antioxidant effect, that is, it protects cells from the destructive effects of aggressive forms of oxygen. “If cells are healthy, they age more slowly. In addition, rose hips contain flavonoids. These plant substances can reduce inflammation,” Kashuh explained.

Pumpkin, in turn, is a source of vitamin A. It supports visual acuity and thyroid health. In addition, this vegetable is rich in potassium and magnesium, which reduce swelling and support heart function. Pumpkin also contains phytosterols, plant substances that help control cholesterol levels.

Kashuh added that older people often complain of fatigue, muscle weakness, absent-mindedness and apathy – such symptoms may indicate the development of iron deficiency anemia, in which internal organs experience oxygen starvation. Iron is not produced independently and enters the body only through food. Iron is best absorbed from animal products. There is a lot of microelement in beef, lamb, chicken, turkey and offal.

Don’t forget about dairy products rich in calcium. It will make your bones stronger and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a disease in which the structure of bone tissue is disrupted and the risk of fractures increases.

Previously, elderly people and children were advised to add fermented foods to their diet. They are useful because they are both a probiotic – a source of beneficial bacteria and a prebiotic – food for the microbiome.