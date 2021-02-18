Foods high in tannins and coarse fiber can cause intestinal rupture. Dangerous vegetables and fruits in an interview with Moskva 24 were named by nutritionist Elena Solomatina.

The presence of such substances in food leads to the formation of bezoars in the body, foreign bodies in the body formed from indigestible particles, for example, plant fibers. Bezoars, in turn, dilate the intestines. If there are a lot of bezoars in the body, surgical intervention is required.

“In theory, overeating of such foods as quince, celery, cabbage, radish, and blackthorn can lead to similar problems. In general, products with a high amount of tannins and coarse fibers ”, – explained Solomatina, adding that such a situation is possible with excessive use of the listed products.

Earlier, nutritionist Irina Pisareva told about the dangers of diets and intermittent fasting. According to her, such methods are contraindicated for people with gastrointestinal problems. In addition, due to such a diet, the body does not receive the necessary nutrients.