Nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg in an interview with radio Sputnik on Friday, April 2, he said what affects the process of gaining or losing weight.

According to the specialist, one should speak not so much about “fast” or “slow” metabolism, but about high or low energy expenditure. There is also the concept of plastic metabolism, when the metabolism easily switches from energy storage to consumption.

“It happens that a person very often wants to eat and cannot spend the accumulated energy. And there are people who easily tolerate long pauses between meals, can eat once or twice a day, and they have enough, ”he said.

Losing weight is easier for people who have a high energy expenditure, as well as a plastic metabolism, said Ginzburg.

“These are the properties of mainly young, muscular, psychologically open people who like to move a lot, spend time outdoors and in motion. Such people usually do not differ in completeness, ”he said.

The easiest way to stimulate metabolism is to get adequate sleep and increase physical activity: walking, walking and home workouts. Massage water treatments, such as light contrast showers, can also help.

Earlier on Friday, nutritionist Antonina Starodubova did not recommend counting calories for weight loss. According to her, it is impossible to limit the flow of energy below the level of basic metabolism, since the body will begin to defend itself and reduce metabolism.