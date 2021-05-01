It is better for people with a pollen reaction to live on the upper floors of houses, and also use air purifiers. Effective recommendations for allergy sufferers were named by the doctor of clinical laboratory diagnostics Alexander Karasev, the radio station “Moscow Says” reports.

“Now there are applications that show what is blooming now, what will bloom later and what kind of wind it will bring. If symptoms appear that are not very similar to a cold, see if something has bloomed, ”the specialist noted.

He added that people with dust allergies need to have quality vacuum cleaners in their homes, as well as clean carpets and feather pillows.

According to Karasev, the most common allergy is to house dust mites. It is possible to distinguish allergies from ordinary SARS in rainy weather, when the symptoms should decrease. He recalled that antihistamines do not cure allergies, but only reduce symptoms.

Earlier, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok said that due to long-term intake of drugs for allergies, the work of the nervous system may be disrupted, drowsiness, increased fatigue and depression may occur. All drugs that have antihistamines affect the nervous system. Most can be taken for up to 10 days.