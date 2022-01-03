Weight loss specialist Pavel Isanbayev told what will happen to the body if you eat pizza every day. He announced this RIA News…

Isanbayev said that pizza is a “constructor” that can be assembled at the personal discretion of the Russians. The harm of this dish is determined by what part of the diet it is, who prepared it and from what. Pizza is high in calories, but you can cut it down by replacing the sausage with meat and skipping the sauce.

The doctor also named another way to turn pizza into a healthy dish: for this, you can replace the traditional dough with minced meat. Isinbayev recalled that bread flour is a simple carbohydrate. As a result, pizza, especially when combined with soda, raises sugar levels and stress the pancreas.

The expert recommended using rye, whole grain or rice flour for making pizza. If you follow these recommendations, then the dish can be eaten daily. Reduce the serving size if it contains fatty foods.

“You should not drink soda water on your purchased pizza: the combination of sweet and fat in one meal leads to fluctuations in glucose, loads the pancreas and increases the risk of gaining unnecessary pounds. In people with gastrointestinal diseases, exacerbations of gastritis, bloating, and stool ruptures are possible. In adolescents, fatty foods together with sweets cause skin problems, provoke frequent mood swings and irritability – they are advised to use only the pizza made from “healthy” products, ”the expert concluded.

Previously, scientists at the University of Michigan calculated the exact harm of eaten hot dogs. They found that each of them shortens a person’s life by 36 minutes.