Biophysicist Nelly Sosedova told what to look for in case of suspected asymptomatic COVID-19.

According to her, the insidiousness of the coronavirus lies in the fact that the disease can often proceed without any symptoms characteristic of other viruses. For example, there may be no fever, weakness, cough. However, signs of illness can still be found if you know what to look for.

So, many infected with coronavirus may lose their sense of smell or change their taste sensations.

“Another criterion – if someone was sick in the environment, you need to listen to yourself, the probability increases. Third, you can do a quick test for antibodies – immunochromatographic. It can be done at home, in factories. If, in the absence of a clinical picture, you have antibodies, you have already had asymptomatic illness, ”the specialist said on October 16 on the radio Sputnik…

Computed tomography (CT) will also help determine the presence of the virus, which will indicate if there are changes in the lungs. According to Sosedova, pneumonia, including those caused by coronavirus, does not always manifest itself outwardly.

On October 15, doctors spoke about diseases that increase the risk of death in coronavirus. Obesity and diabetes were named among the most dangerous.