Nervous shocks and prolonged stress can provoke increased sweating – hyperhidrosis, warned dermatovenerologist and cosmetologist Anna Kubaeva. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the doctor also named a radical way to get rid of excessive sweating.

Kubaeva explained that with hyperhidrosis, streptococcal and fungal infections can develop in the absence of hygiene. Because of this, an unpleasant odor of sweat occurs, causing discomfort for the person himself and those around him. Hyperhidrosis also provokes itching, redness and cracks, the specialist added.

Kubaeva noted that deodorants and antiperspirants temporarily block the smell of sweat, but do not eliminate the cause of its appearance. To get rid of local hyperhidrosis, according to a dermatovenerologist, there are only a few ways: reduce stress, get rid of hair in areas of increased sweating (better by hair removal) or block the production acetylcholine.

For those who have poor emotional control but suffer from sweating, botulinum toxin injections can be performed in the armpits and other problem areas. This method allows you to block a nerve impulse. However, you can resort to this radical procedure only after consulting a doctor.

The specialist called for hyperhidrosis to be treated only under the supervision of a doctor, in particularly advanced cases – in a hospital.

