Rehabilitation doctor Sergei Agapkin, on the air of the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the Russia 1 channel, named a non-obvious way to combat constipation. An issue in which a doctor recommended drinking milk for a laxative effect, available on the “Watch” platform.

The guest of the program, in response to the question of whether milk helps with constipation, suggested that the drink actually has this property. The doctor agreed with the woman's statement. “It’s an amazing fact, but milk sugar – lactose – causes a laxative effect in many adults,” the specialist noted.

Earlier, therapist Elena Malysheva, as well as her co-host, cardiologist German Gandelman, named three superfoods that help cope with constipation. Doctors included corn bran, prunes and yogurt among them.

Prior to this, nutritionist Elvira Fesenko called the use of enemas a common mistake among Russians when dealing with constipation. According to her, enemas disrupt the functioning of the intestinal microflora.