British physician Rihanna McClimont named five ways to reduce the risk of heart disease. Recommendations she listed the Express edition.

According to the expert, there are two types of cholesterol in the body: good and bad. The second adheres to the walls of blood vessels and forms plaques that disrupt the blood supply. To avoid this situation, you should reduce your intake of saturated fat, eat more fiber, quit smoking, eat processed foods, and exercise more often.

The doctor believes that avoiding foods containing saturated fat can reduce the risk of heart disease by 17 percent, while switching to unsaturated oils (such as sunflower and olive) and lowering overall fat intake can reduce it by as much as 30 percent.

The expert also noted that three grams of soluble fiber per day contained in fruits and whole grains will help in the prevention of disease. Quitting smoking, processed foods and exercising are important factors in lowering the risk of heart disease, she added.

