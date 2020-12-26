On New Year’s Eve and subsequent holidays, the human body is under stress, so the risks of contracting coronavirus increase. Vladislav Mohamed Ali, medical director of the SberZdorovye service, told Lente.ru about this.

“The peculiarity of the New Year and the holidays following the holiday is that the human body is, in principle, under stress due to alcohol consumption and subsequent actions of people under the influence of alcoholic beverages (going out without a jacket or lightly dressed, wet feet, and so on) , – the doctor listed the risks. – Hence the increase in the number of heart attacks, colds and exacerbation of diseases. Stressful conditions weaken a person’s immunity, and the likelihood of contracting a coronavirus or other infection increases. “

The doctor also warned that if mass events with a crowd of people are held in cities and social distance is not observed, then outbreaks of infection may be stronger than the current ones.

“The best strategy to reduce the risk of morbidity would be just to be at home in a narrow family circle, that is, to reduce the number of social contacts,” recommended Mohamed Ali.

Earlier, he said that the deterioration in coronavirus occurs in two waves. After confirming the diagnosis, care should be taken for at least two weeks. The first wave of the disease occurs in about 3-4 days, when the temperature rises. The second wave falls on the 9-10th day – the general condition may worsen or the temperature may rise, if this has not happened earlier.