Methods to prepare the body for the change of seasons were named by “Moslente” by Mikhail Kutushov, Candidate of Medical Sciences. The arrival of autumn affects a person’s circadian rhythms and often causes fatigue.

“Shortening daylight hours means we get less natural light. When daylight hours get shorter, our body can experience an imbalance in circadian rhythms, which can lead to drowsiness and weakness, ”the doctor explained.

To combat unpleasant symptoms, Kutushov recommended replacing coffee in the diet with invigorating green tea, drinking water with lemon and eating more citrus fruits. In addition, you should regularly eat foods rich in vitamin D and iron: oily fish, eggs, milk, yogurt, poultry, nuts, red meat and green vegetables. It will also be useful to adjust the sleep pattern and undergo an examination before the onset of cold weather.

