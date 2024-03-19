Weakness, lethargy, depression, headaches, lack of inspiration – all this may not be the cause of fatigue, but a dangerous chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Olga Shuppo, scientific director of the Grand Clinic network of immunorehabilitation and preventive medicine clinics, told Izvestia on March 19 about what other symptoms can be used to suspect CFS, why it develops, and how to cope with it.

“According to various estimates, the average age of those affected is from 25 to 40 years. People with high workloads and long working hours are at risk. These are businessmen, professional athletes or, on the contrary, those who avoid any physical activity, lead a nocturnal lifestyle due to habit or professional activity, and abuse simple carbohydrates,” said Shuppo.

According to her, the reasons for the development of CFS are not fully understood, and there are difficulties in diagnosing the disease. There are suggestions that the development of CFS can be provoked by chronic diseases – Epstein-Barr viruses, Coxsackie virus type B, hepatitis C viruses, herpes type VI, coronavirus, as well as genetic predisposition, deficiency of vitamins and microelements.

The doctor also noted that due to the complexity of diagnosis, patients can spend years on treatment for a completely different disease.

“Signs of CFS include muscle pain, sore throat, headaches, increased frequency of viral diseases and any other manifestations of impaired immunity, as well as any disturbances in sleep patterns. CFS is distinguished from ordinary fatigue by the duration of symptoms. Overwork or ordinary fatigue can be eliminated within 1-2 days. If one or more of the above symptoms are observed for 1 month or more, doctors may suspect CFS,” the specialist added.

According to her, there are no registered medications for the treatment of CFS. Recommended methods of treatment for this disease are correction of sleep disorders, psychotherapy, physiotherapy, adherence to work and rest schedules, and regular exercise.

“Treatment begins with diagnosis of a group of chronic viral herpes infections. Infectious disease specialists and immunologists work with the patient. The intestinal microbiota is restored; neuro-hormonal and immune regulation in the human body depends on its quality and composition. It is necessary to equalize the daily and sleep patterns, sometimes small doses of melatonin are used for this. Moderate physical activity, for example, Nordic walking, light jogging or walks in the fresh air, will ideally complement medical prescriptions,” said the doctor.

She also noted that the diet will need to be adjusted towards alkaline foods, which are dominated by vegetables. The diet should also contain proteins and fats.

Physiotherapy methods will ensure the strengthening of the body. And to get rid of toxic substances, various types of detox, lymphatic drainage massage, as well as baths and saunas are effective, the specialist added.

On May 12, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day, endocrinologist, nutritionist at SM-Clinic, Candidate of Medical Sciences Oksana Mikhaleva said that this condition most often occurs at the age of 40–59 years. Moreover, women in all age categories are more susceptible to this disease, accounting for 60–85% of all cases.