On March 12, Irina Krashkina, a psychotherapist at Meditsina JSC (academician Roitbeg’s clinic), candidate of medical sciences, told Izvestia about the signs of an eating disorder (ED).

“Eating disorder is a group of pathologies in which a person overeats, severely restricts himself in food, or feels uncomfortable due to food intake. With such diseases, a person may limit himself too much in food or, conversely, eat much more than normal, and then try to get rid of the excess by vomiting or laxatives. It is not always possible to suspect a disorder at first glance: completely healthy-looking people can suffer from such pathologies,” she said.

According to the specialist, there are several types of eating disorders.

Anorexia is a disorder in which a person perceives himself as not being thin enough, even if he is underweight. People with anorexia severely limit themselves in food or exercise exhaustively. This condition is debilitating and can be life-threatening.

Bulimia is a disorder in which a person overeats and then vomits or takes laxatives off-label to avoid gaining excess weight. Usually a person is aware of his behavior, but is good at hiding it even from those closest to him.

Avoidant (restrictive) food intake disorder (ARFID) is a disorder in which a person severely limits the amount of food they eat or completely abstains from certain foods without medical reasons. This pathology can lead to disruption of physiological processes in the body.

Rumination is the unintentional regurgitation of food after eating, unrelated to gastrointestinal upset. With pathology, the body often receives insufficient nutrients. Typically, the disorder occurs in young children or people suffering from mental illness.

Compulsive overeating is a disorder when a person cannot stop in the process, and then experiences physical and emotional discomfort, scolds himself for his weak will, because he again could not resist eating.

“Signs of an eating disorder: strict calorie restriction in food, refusal of “forbidden” foods; obsession with one's own weight and physical fitness; reducing the amount of food; avoiding events where there will be food; use of laxatives, inducing vomiting; grueling long hours of training outside of preparation for sports competitions; unstable emotional state,” Krashkina said.

The expert noted that the first and most important step is to admit that there is a problem. Many people do not realize the scale of the problem for years, fearing condemnation.

“If you suspect one of the above pathologies, you should immediately contact a psychotherapist. If necessary, he will refer you to other specialists – an endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, nutritionist, psychologist. Laboratory tests are used to assess the condition of the body and clarify the diagnosis,” concluded the publication’s interlocutor.

In February, cardiologist Grant Shekhyan, professor of the Department of Therapy at the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Education, told Izvestia about the benefits of porridge. According to him, all cereals contain substances that are beneficial to the body, including the cardiovascular system: minerals and trace elements that plants absorb from the soil.