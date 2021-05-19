Irina Dobretsova, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Pediatrician, listed ways for Russians to survive the heat. She told Zvezda that for people who suffer from chronic diseases of the cardiovascular system, such weather can be a real challenge.

The doctor advised people who have recently experienced such problems or are now suffering from them, to be careful during especially hot hours: from 12:00 to 16:00.

“You need to exclude your exposure to the sun. You must have a bottle of water with you. If you feel that colitis somewhere, hurts somewhere, sit down and ask for help from someone, from passers-by, so that, for example, call your doctor or call an ambulance. In no case should you continue the actions that you performed, ”said the specialist.

The doctor warned that in no case should you drink alcohol, you need to eat more fruits and vegetables. Dobretsova advised elderly people to give up shopping and travel in stuffy transport. In addition, the doctor gave recommendations about clothing in hot weather: it should be loose and light. To escape the heat, you can also take a cool shower in the morning and evening, the doctor concluded.

Earlier, Andrei Tyazhelnikov, the chief freelance specialist in primary health care for the adult population of the Moscow Department of Health, said that drinking certain drinks can be harmful in hot weather. In the heat, he recommended giving up sugary soda and concentrated juices. Due to the high sugar content, such drinks do not quench thirst and put additional stress on the body. Drinking coffee increases your risk of dehydration.

On May 18, nutritionist Elena Solomatina listed products that help to escape in the heat. Among them, she indicated vegetables, citrus and sour fruits, light soups.