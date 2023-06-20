Not all types of ice cream are equally useful, therefore, first of all, you should pay attention to the ingredients that make up its composition. On Monday, June 19, Ekaterina Kashukh, candidate of medical sciences, gastroenterologist of the Gemotest Laboratory, told about this in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

Ice cream with various fillings should be consumed less often, people prone to allergies need to pay special attention to this. Such ice cream is often high in calories and contains a lot of additives, such as colorants, flavor enhancers and other ingredients that can increase the risk of developing cancer, Kashuh said.

According to her, ice cream is the most popular type of ice cream, but it is very high in calories – about 400–500 kcal per 100 g of the product.

“When choosing an ice cream, you should look at its composition. According to GOST, such ice cream should contain at least 12% milk fat. Moreover, if the weight is normal, then a serving of ice cream (80 g) once a day will not hurt. But if body weight or fat content of food needs to be reduced for health reasons, then it is better to refuse ice cream based on milk and cream in favor of less high-calorie foods. A good and healthier alternative is fruit ice or sorbet,” explained Ekaterina Kashukh, Ph.D.

As the gastroenterologist noted, the most low-calorie and healthy cold dessert is fruit ice, because per 100 g it contains only about 110–130 kcal, it is enriched with vitamins, and it also quenches thirst well in hot weather.

When choosing popsicles in the store, you need to study its ingredients. The optimal composition should contain natural fruit juice or puree, a minimum amount of dyes and flavor enhancers, the doctor emphasized.

To prevent diseases, Kashukh recommended eating ice cream in small pieces in the heat, washing it down with drinks at room temperature. It is important that they are not hot, for example, they can be homemade compotes, fruit drinks, warm tea. These actions will help reduce the risk of developing tonsillitis (inflammation of the tonsils of the pharynx).

On June 10, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Natalya Pshenichnaya advised not to overuse ice cream with a sore throat, because it can provoke the risk of complications. To eliminate a sore throat, the specialist strongly recommended using not ice cream, but disinfectants with anesthetics in the composition.

Earlier, on June 2, Ekaterina Kashukh, a gastroenterologist and expert of the Hemotest laboratory, told why ice cream and cold drinks should be consumed carefully in the heat. She explained that a sharp temperature drop that the mucous membrane of the throat can withstand can lead to pharyngitis (inflammation of the back of the throat) or laryngitis (inflammation of the mucous membrane of the throat).

In order to avoid unpleasant consequences, she advised to drink and eat cold without haste, in small portions.