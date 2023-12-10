Therapist Lavrishchev warned against self-medication with antibiotics for ARVI

General practitioner Alexander Lavrishchev listed the five most common mistakes when treating colds. He spoke about this in an interview with the newspaper “Evening Moscow“

The specialist recalled that respiratory diseases are not associated with hypothermia. This condition is provoked by a viral or bacterial-viral infection.

Lavrishchev advised getting vaccinated against influenza and coronavirus. According to the doctor, this is the most effective method of prevention.

The doctor also acknowledged the lack of universal drugs against ARVI, and also warned Russians against self-medication with antibiotics without the testimony of the attending physician.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the common method of treating colds ineffective. He stated that drinking a small amount of alcohol does not help eliminate the developing disease.

Myasnikov also named the main mistake that many make when treating a cold. The doctor said that people with ARVI often start taking antibiotics, which is absolutely forbidden to do.