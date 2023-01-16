Otorhinolaryngologist Alina Titkova called discharge from the nose the first sign of sinusitis

Discharge from the nose of different colors is the first sign of sinusitis, said otorhinolaryngologist Alina Titkova. Doctor listed the first symptoms of the disease in an interview with News.ru.

Sinusitis characterized by vivid symptoms that allow you to quickly identify the disease. The main ones are shortness of breath and discharge from the nose of different colors – up to green, she called the signs of Titkova’s disease.

Also, the doctor added, with sinusitis a person may feel tired, overwhelmed, he may be tormented by a headache. With the manifestation of such symptoms, you need to urgently seek medical help in order to cope with the disease in time, avoiding complications.

However, breathing problems and headaches can be signs of other illnesses as well. It happens that when examined by an ENT doctor about breathing problems, a deformity of the nasal septum is detected. This pathology can be the cause of reactive mucosal edema. You can get rid of the problem only with the help of an operation, Titkova noted.

In some patients, the pain may have a pronounced local character – in the region of the maxillary sinuses or in the forehead. And in children, acute sinusitis may be accompanied by hypertrophy of the nasopharyngeal tonsil, while the child will cough. All these symptoms are a good reason to seek medical help as soon as possible, the doctor summed up.

