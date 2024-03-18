Rheumatologist Natalya Stepanova: exercise will help maintain joint mobility

The main conditions for maintaining joint mobility are regular physical activity, proper nutrition and giving up bad habits, said Natalya Stepanova, a rheumatologist at Meditsina JSC (academician Roitberg’s clinic). She listed these methods in a commentary for Lenta.ru.

Stepanova called regular physical activity the key to healthy and youthful joints. Moreover, simple exercise is enough, but it needs to be done constantly, the doctor noted.

20-30-minute exercises can be done not only in the morning, but also throughout the day. Exercise strengthens muscles, makes ligaments flexible, improves blood circulation, improves the condition of the musculoskeletal system and the quality of fluid in the joints Natalya Stepanova rheumatologist

In addition, proper nutrition is important for joint health, as it reduces the risk of obesity, which causes increased stress on the joints. The rheumatologist explained that the daily menu must include protein, which contains fish and lean meat in sufficient quantities. And Stepanova called for limiting the consumption of fast carbohydrates, which are contained, for example, in sugar, baked goods made from premium flour or fried potatoes.

See also Tupperware on the brink of the abyss: the US brand submerged by 700 million in debt The diet should contain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which strengthen cartilage tissue and reduce inflammation in the joints

Related materials:

The doctor also urged those who want to have healthy joints to give up bad habits. Smoking, alcohol abuse, and drug use destroy the entire body. In particular, they negatively affect the musculoskeletal system, as they slow down the rate of absorption of nutrients.

Finally, Stepanova called for control of chronic diseases. All diseases, according to her, inhibit metabolic processes, which makes it difficult to deliver substances necessary for normal functioning to different systems of the body.

Earlier, rheumatologist Valeria Korol said that joint pain that people experience when the weather changes may be associated with the development of depression. She explained that depressed mood affects the perception of pain.