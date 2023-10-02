Dietitian, MD Mikhail Ginzburg called cottage cheese, sour cream and kefir the healthiest fermented milk products and spoke about the daily rate of their consumption.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik on Monday, October 2, the specialist noted that fermented milk products should be included in the daily diet. According to him, one or two servings of such products per day can guarantee the daily requirement of calcium, bifidobacteria and lactobacilli. In addition, fermented milk products contain high-quality protein and little sugar.

So, per day, according to the nutritionist, you should drink a glass of kefir, a package of cottage cheese weighing 200 g, or eat two tablespoons of sour cream.

“Bacteria are necessary to maintain healthy intestinal microflora, which is involved in digestion, in stimulating the immune system, and in the prevention of age-related diseases and cancer,” the doctor emphasized.

When the microflora is disrupted, he explained, many toxic forms appear there, in particular, the likelihood of developing colon cancer increases.

Ginzburg advised giving preference to farm products. He warned that products with sugar should not be considered fermented milk, as they are more likely to be sugar-containing products. There should be no sugar in fermented milk products.

The nutritionist also called for choosing foods with low fat content: too fatty ones can lead to weight gain, and completely low-fat ones do not contain vitamins A and D.

On September 4, nutritionist Daria Rusakova called kefir the most useful fermented milk product. According to her, these also include yogurt, fermented baked milk, yogurt, acidophilus and bifidoc. The nutritionist noted that they are natural and do not contain sugar, the TV channel notes. “360”.

In July, nutritionist Irina Pisareva advised people over 50 to include more foods with calcium in their diet, such as fermented milk products. In case of lactose intolerance, you can get vitamins from soy milk-based products, writes NSN.

In February, nutritionist Elena Solomatina pointed out the benefits of fermented milk products for the immune system. According to her, acidophilus, cheeses, and cottage cheese have beneficial properties that help strengthen the immune system and increase its resistance to seasonal diseases, writes RT.

In January, candidate of medical sciences, sports doctor Alexandra Chistyakova named low-fat cottage cheese, curd desserts and glazed cheese curds among harmful fermented milk products, writes “Reedus”. In addition, the doctor pointed out that yoghurts are harmful due to the high content of sugar and dyes, and they also do not contain live lactic acid bacteria.

In November last year, physician and nutritionist Elena Tikhomirova warned that consuming fermented milk products helps improve intestinal microflora, but they are not suitable for some people. Thus, they are not suitable for people with milk protein allergies and sometimes lactose intolerance.

Earlier, Mikhail Ginzburg in a conversation with a TV channel “Star” dispelled the myth about the dangers of milk for an adult. According to him, milk is only harmful to people with lactose intolerance. The product contains good protein, vitamins, minerals, calcium. The expert noted that only fermented milk products are healthier than milk. He advised choosing a locally produced product with a short shelf life.