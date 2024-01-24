Gastroenterologist, candidate of medical sciences, expert of the Hemotest laboratory Ekaterina Kashukh listed products with hidden sugar content.

In conversation with Pravda.Ru on Tuesday, January 23, the specialist noted that sugar can be present even in the most unexpected foods and drinks, and in large quantities.

The doctor included dried fruits, tomato ketchup, yogurt with additives, soy sauce, instant cereals, breakfast cereals and muesli, cereal bars, salad dressings, as well as sushi and rolls as such products. In addition, the specialist noted, 100 g of canned peas contains about 4.5 g of sugar, and 100 g of corn from a can contains 14 g or more. Sausages and sausages also contain a lot of sugar – 1 kg of product can contain 20 teaspoons of sugar or more.

The doctor urged people to carefully study the composition of the product on the packaging in order to monitor the amount of sugar consumed. If the exact content of this substance is not indicated, then it is worth paying attention to where exactly in the composition it is indicated: the closer to the beginning of the list, the greater its concentration.

In addition, the specialist noted, glucose can be indicated under a different name and designated as molasses, grape or corn sugar, maltose, barley malt, maltodextrin, the TV channel notes. “360”.

The doctor warned that excess sugar in the diet can lead to serious health problems. If there is too much glucose in the body, it is not absorbed properly and remains in the blood, deposited in the liver and muscles as fat. Over time, excess sugar can cause diabetes, stroke and obesity. If a person consumes 2000 kcal per day, then there should be no more than 200 kcal of sugar, that is, about six teaspoons.

At the end of December, nutritionist Tatyana Meshcheryakova said that when consuming sweets, the main thing is not to go beyond what is permitted. She also called for eliminating sugar where possible.

In October, nutritionist Elena Solomatina warned that hidden sugar in food could lead to health problems. According to her, products made from premium flour, the same pasta (especially soft varieties), porridges such as semolina and porridges made from white rice work approximately like sugar in the body. As the expert clarified, the danger of hidden sugar is that it increases blood glucose levels. This can lead to vascular damage and excess weight, writes RT.

Earlier, therapist and nutritionist Yulia Pigareva said that carbonated drinks contain a lot of sugar. In addition, according to the nutritionist, sugar may be contained in the product, even if the word “sugar” itself is not in the list of ingredients. According to the doctor, sugar may be contained in the product, but “it should be in the very last place in the composition, not in the first place,” the TV channel reports “Star”.

Nutritionist Svetlana Zelentsova warned that excessive sugar consumption can lead to skin aging and liver disease. In addition, insulin resistance develops, which leads to type 2 diabetes, increases the risk of Alzheimer's disease, certain types of cancer, and also negatively affects the immune system, writes Life.ru.