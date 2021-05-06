Fermented foods have a positive effect on the intestinal microflora. On May 6, the doctor Elena Smirnova told about this on her Instagram.

Smirnova pointed out that fermented products include those that have undergone the fermentation process. For example, kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut, pickles and tomatoes, kombucha.

“As a result, probiotics (microorganisms) are formed in vegetables, cereals, dairy products, which heal the intestines and everything connected with it, up to immunity, mental and psycho-emotional state,” wrote the doctor on the social network.

As Smirnova added, fermented foods help release gastric juices and pancreatic enzymes. They also boost immunity and promote weight loss.

The doctor warned that these products may contain a lot of salt, which is unhealthy for the body. She also advised to consult about the use of such food with a gastroenterologist if there are diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

“Excessive use of such products can lead to increased gas formation and bloating. Especially with excessive use of fiber from pickled vegetables, ”the doctor added.

Earlier, on May 3, the deputy chief physician for the medical department of the A.S. Puchkov, the Moscow Department of Health, Pyotr Davydov warned that products containing cream, salads seasoned with mayonnaise, as well as fermented milk products and water from open sources can provoke poisoning at a picnic.

According to him, brought food for outdoor recreation must be stored in thermal bags with cold accumulators, regardless of the temperature regime. At the same time, some dishes have a high risk of infection with various opportunistic microorganisms. In the case of their use, there is a possibility of poisoning or getting an intestinal or food infection.