Methods of dealing with “lazy” intestines were called “Moslente” by gastroenterologist, candidate of medical sciences Rustem Sadykov. According to him, constipation most often occurs due to impaired peristalsis.

“It’s not difficult to understand that your intestines have become lazy. Frequent constipation, nausea, bloating, colic, and trips to the toilet turn into torture. If all this applies to you, then there is definitely a problem and it needs to be solved,” the doctor noted.