Doctor Gorina: to sleep better, you can eat turkey, bananas and kiwi

To sleep better, you can eat foods rich in tryptophan and melatonin, said general practitioner Elena Gorina. Foods and drinks that help you fall asleep faster listed in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

There is no special diet for sleep, Gorina emphasized, but products are known that contain substances used by the body during sleep. These, she clarified, include turkey, bananas and milk. “These foods are rich in tryptophan, the amino acid from which the sleep hormone melatonin is synthesized. It has a calming effect on the body and improves the quality of sleep,” the doctor said.

One of the few natural sources of melatonin, which is often prescribed as a sleep aid, are cherries and kiwi fruit, Gorina continued. In addition, she added, cherries and kiwis contain serotonin, a substance that regulates sleep-wake cycles and helps fight insomnia.

Cashews, almonds, and pine nuts are rich in magnesium, another natural remedy for calming and falling asleep quickly. If you eat them a few hours before bedtime, you can improve the duration of rest and it is easier to wake up in the morning.

Chamomile tea, which contains the antioxidant apigenin, can help promote sleep, the doctor added. “As for other soothing herbal teas, for example, with mint, lemon balm, valerian, they do not help everyone. However, many people note that such teas reduce anxiety, which can indirectly help fall asleep, ”Gorina concluded.

