One in four adults already owns a smartwatch, according to the report The future of devices, from GSMA Intelligence. The wearables, Along with remote consultations, they have the potential to reduce in-person visits to medical centers and to detect some pathologies. The health sector and companies like Sanitas have begun to use technology with a clear objective: to go from curing diseases to trying to prevent them.

“The health of the future is preventive and it is essential that health specialist companies offer our clients all the necessary tools not only to cure their diseases, but to prevent them and thus allow them to lead healthier lives”, says Ine Snater, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer of Sanitas and Bupa Europe & LatinAmerica.

The pandemic has helped accelerate the entire digitization process that we have been in for years. Advances in genomics and artificial intelligence can help detect diseases even before the first symptoms appear and improve the quality of life of patients. In fact, some machines already outperform humans in predicting cancer or Alzheimer’s risk.

One of the challenges of the 21st century is using technology to deliver healthcare outside the walls of the hospital. The new Sanitas BluaU insurance allows doctors, through digital tools, to constantly monitor diseases such as covid-19, obesity, asthma or some heart diseases. The health workers can also make a virtual follow-up to pregnant women during their gestation process.

Keeping a continuous control of the vital signs of people suffering from these diseases is possible thanks to smart devices and accessories, such as a digital scale, pulse oximeter, or thermometer. When patients use these devices, the data is automatically saved and can be consulted by Sanitas professionals at any time. The customer also enters information manually through the My Sanitas application. With this app, Users can see its evolution and request a video consultation when they consider it appropriate.

Telemedicine already allows you to go to the doctor without leaving home. Sanitas offers video consultations with more than 3,100 doctors from 37 specialties. Customers, according to Snater, are satisfied with the digital query: “A clear example has been its use during the alarm state.” During the pandemic months, Sanitas video consultations have gone from an average of 300 a day to peaks of up to 5,000.

Something as simple as getting a selfie it can be used to detect health problems. One of the novelties of the Sanitas BluaU digital insurance is precisely the measurement of vital signs from a facial image. Just by entering the app My Sanitas and using the mobile camera, the patient can measure the heart and respiratory rate or blood pressure and share the data with the doctor.

Life-saving data

Data-driven medicine enables professionals to diagnose and treat patients with continuously updated information. A study led by Sanitas and published in the scientific journal Journal of Integrative Cardiology indicates that remote monitoring of people with covid-19, after hospital discharge and thanks to a connected health platform, allows to prevent possible deterioration without the need for readmissions.

The authors have digitally monitored almost a hundred patients with covid-19 in their homes thanks to the Connected Health tool, one of the services offered by BluaU. This platform monitors different vital signs of the patient in real time, such as oxygen saturation or body temperature, and a medical team is alerted to any sign of complications. The application quickly detected an increase in pain —in 80% of patients— and a decrease in oxygen saturation —in 12%. The doctors contacted these people immediately by video consultation to analyze the situation and adapt the treatment.

In addition, all this information can be especially useful for the scientific community. To that end, Sanitas has launched the Data4Good project to offer you data related to patients treated for coronavirus. The objective is to help medical societies to detect patterns indicative of potential pathologies or complications.